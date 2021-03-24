35 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have officially announced the appointment of former Medeama SC coach Hamza Obeng as their assistant coach.

The young tactician will work closely with his former boss and close pal Samuel Boadu who the phobians poached not long ago.

Medeama assistant coach Hamza Obeng departed the club not long ago and has signed a three and half year contract with Accra Hearts of Oak.

The 30 year old until his departure, was the second assistant coach to Yaw Preko at the Tarkwa based club.

Since the departure of coach Samuel Boadu weeks ago and with the appointment of coach Yaw Preko and Yaw Acheampong, the 30 year old was demoted to second assistant coach at the club.

Hamza Obeng has in the past worked for Adu Gyamfi Senior High School in the Ashanti Region who were serial winners of the Milo football competition in the Ashanti Region winning on three occasions

He has in the past also served as assistant coach of lower tier side Sagoe Mends FC and King Faisal while they were in the division one.

Hamza joined Medeama as first team assistant coach in December 2018.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Education, Kumasi campus.

