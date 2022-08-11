43 minutes ago

Ghanaian winger Joseph Amoah has sealed a transfer move to Bosnia and Herzegovina side Željezničar.

The former Accra Lions winger spent last season at Bosnia and Herzegovina side Fudbalski klub Rudar Prijedor before leaving on a free transfer.

Last season he scored 7 goals and 3 assists in 27 appearances at Fudbalski klub Rudar Prijedor.

He has signed a one-year contract at his new club with an option for another year where he will stay until at least the summer of 2023.

Amoah signed a contract with Željezničar on the last day of July, but since he was staying in his native Ghana, he could not immediately join his new teammates.

He has now joined his teammates, and will soon be able to make his debut for the team from Grbavica.

The Ghanaian will again play in the attack with the Brazilian Clarismario Santos, this time in the jersey of Železničar, with whom he signed a one-year contract with the option of automatic extension for another year.