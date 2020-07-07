6 minutes ago

The Kumasi Asante Kotoko board has instituted a five member interim management committee that will run the day to day affairs of the club.

Kotoko have been on the haunt for a new Chief Executive Officer since the departure of George Amoako but it appears their efforts have been unsuccessful thus far.

Five members out of the 12 have been tasked with overseeing the club's day to day affairs with Mr Joseph Yaw Adu a the head.

The former Sports Director of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology started work today as the acting CEO of Asante Kotoko.

He will be ably supported by four other board members namely messsrs Kofi Abban, Martin Brobbey Kwamina Mensah and Evelyn Nsiah Asare.

The porcupine warriors finally confirmed one of the worst kept secrets by tweeting that Joseph Yaw Adu began work today.

"Joseph Yaw Adu started work at the secretariat today. The Board has appointed him as Acting Chief Executive Officer in a five-member Interim Management Committee that includes other Board Members; @kofiAbban19,@thenanaakuagh,Martin Brobbey Kwamina Mensah (Esq)" the club confirmed.