1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have completed the capture of defender Christopher Nettey ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

The porcupine warriors have added the impressive full back to their ranks after several depatures in that position.

The 21 year old has reportedly put pen to paper on a three year contract with the Kumasi based outfit.

He joins from the talent conveyor belt factory manned by former Black Stars player Godwin Attram's Attram de Visser Soccer Academy in Accra.

The defender who has been in Kumasi all week was spotted among the Kotoko players during the diner night held at the club's de facto headquarters Sports Hotel last night.

Nettey had the opportunity to stay in Accra where he had played on loan for Great Olympics but the allure and largess on offer in Kumasi was too strong to turn it down.

The defender was part of the initial squad invited by coach Maxwell Konadu to train for the Wafu tournament in Senegal but failed to make the final cut.