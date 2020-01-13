2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of former Karela United striker on loan on deadline day.

The 24 year old joins Asante Kotoko on a year loan deal with an option for a further extension should be parties want to continue.

Kotoko announced the deal on the Asante Kotoko Express App:

"We are delighted to announce the completion of the 2019/2020 Premier Legue player registration deadline-day signing of striker William Opoku Mensah"

The former Karela United striker started his footballing career with Sekondi based Bayern Munich Fc before heading to University of Cape Coast Youngsters,Danbot before joining Eleven Wise.

His move to Karela shot him to nationwide attention where he scored seven goals including a hat trick against Hearts of Oak at Anyinase in the 2018 Ghana Premier League that was truncated.

Opoku Mensah moved to join MLS side Kansas City United but was hampered by injury concerns.

After signing coach Maxwell Konadu said: "We know him already and so he is not a player that we are going to try.Per the options available to us,I think he is the best and that is why we picked him ahead of the others"

The player says that it's a lifelong dream to represent Asante Kotoko as he has long admired the club from afar.

"I grew up hearing the names of former Kotoko greats like Opoku Nti,Dogo Moro,Baba Yara and Nana Arhin Duah"

According to Opoku Mensah he idolizes Senegal and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.