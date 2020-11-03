1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced a partnership/sponsorship agreement with US based premium social virtual firm Ceek VR for the next three years.

According to the club it is a mutually beneficial agreement which makes the streaming platform the club's official virtual broadcast and entertainment partners.

It is among a tall list of partnership agreement the club has entered into including Veo, InStat, Hisense, Adonko Next Level Energy drink.

The club further adds that an official launch will be held together with their new partners where details of the deal will be divulged.

CEEK is an award winning developer of premium social virtual and augmented reality experiences. Headquartered in beautiful Sacramento, California. Their mission is to make virtual reality experiences universally accessible and enjoyable.

CEEK simulates the communal experience of attending a live concert, being in a classroom, attending a sporting event and other ‘money can’t buy’ exclusive experiences with friends from anywhere at anytime.

