Kumasi Asante are stock piling players this transfer window with the addition of another player this time a goal keeper as your authoritative Ghanaguardian.com reported some weeks ago.

Abdul Rafiu Yakubu a goalkeeper is the 16th signing by the porcupine warriors this transfer window.

He joins the reds from lower tier side Wa Suntaa for an undisclosed transfer fee and has signed a three year contract at the club.

His addition has raised eyebrows since already the club boost a strong goalkeeping department with Razak Abalora, Kwame Baah and Danlad Ibrahim still at the club.

The new shot stopper is highly rated and was one of the stand out goalkeepers in the lower tier division last season as he kept post for Nkoranza Warriors before joining Wa Suntaa in the second round.

The porcupine warriors have already signed Clinton Opoku, Stephen Amankona, Richmond Lamptey, Maxwell Agyemang, Samuel Boateng, Isaac Oppong, Richard Boadu, Dickson Afoakwa, Augustine Agyapong, Sheriff Mohammed, Samuel Appiah and Joseph Amoako.

Cameroon duo Mbella Etouga Thiery and George Mfegue are also on the books of the club with an announcement eminent.