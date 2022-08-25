15 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has yet again added another player to their ranks with the acquisition of former WAFA player John Tedeku.

"𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘧 𝘑𝘖𝘏𝘕 𝘛𝘌𝘋𝘌𝘒𝘜, 𝘢 𝘭𝘦𝘧𝘵-𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘴𝘲𝘶𝘢𝘥 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘞𝘈𝘍𝘈 𝘰𝘯 𝘢 𝘵𝘸𝘰 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘭 +1 𝙒𝙀𝙇𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀 𝙅𝙊𝙃𝙉" the club wrote on their Twitter handle

The left-back will compete with Patrick Asmah for that position with the transfer of Ibrahim Imoro to Sudanese side Al Hilal.

Tedeku has in the past been on trials at the Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg but the deal fell through.

He has signed a two-year contract with an option for another year with the Ghana Premier League champions that could keep him at the club until 2025.

He had an impressive campaign for relegated WAFA last season playing 28 matches starting 24 of them.

The club had been in talks for the signature of the player on transfer deadline day on Monday, 22nd August 2022.

Tedeku will join his new teammates when they return from their trip to Sudan.