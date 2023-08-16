15 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko and talented winger Joseph Amoako have mutually agreed to terminate their contract, resulting in his departure from the club.

"Joseph Amoako has left the club by mutual consent. The Club thanks Joseph for his time with us and wish him the very best for the future" the club announced.

Amoako had joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year contract from Young Red Bull FC in October 2021.

Originally intended to stay with the Kumasi-based club until the end of the 2024 league season, both parties have now decided to part ways.

During his time at Kotoko, Amoako was loaned to Swedish side Helsingborg IF in January 2022.

However, his stint there became embroiled in controversy when he faced criminal charges for alleged rape. Subsequently, he was detained in police custody in November 2022, pending trial.

Despite being convicted and sentenced to a two-year jail term by the Helsingborg District Court, Amoako appealed the decision and his conviction was later overturned.

This legal turmoil led to the termination of his loan deal with Helsingborgs IF, which was initially set to expire in January 2023.

As a result of the challenging circumstances among others, Amoako's tenure at Kumasi Asante Kotoko has come to an end with the mutual termination of his contract.