Kumasi Asante Kotoko have yet again added another youngster to their bulging squad with the acquisition of defender Charles Owusu from BA United.

He joins a tall list of players who have joined the porcupine warriors from lower tier sides this transfer window.

The versatile defender has signed a three year contract at Kumasi Asante Kotoko that will keep him at the club until at least 2024.

Owusu had a brilliant campaign for BA United in the Division One encouraging the porcupine warriors to snap him up.

He is expected to join the rest of his teammates on Monday as they begin training after their Dubai preseason training tour.

Charles Owusu will be competing with Imoro Ibrahim, Patrick Asmah for a starting role at the left back slot for his new club.

He becomes the latest Asante Kotoko signing after Cameroonians Mfegue Georges and Mbella Etouga as well as Joseph Amoah, Dickson Afoakwa, Richmond Lamptey, Maxwell Agyemang, Collins Opoku, Isaac Oppong, Samuel Appiah, Richard Boadu, Samuel Boateng, Augustine Agyapong and Sheriff Mohammed.