6 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has confirmed the signing of Cameroonian Centre back Thomas Pele Koualao Dane Djomian.

He joins the club on a three-year deal and was heavily linked with a move to newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Akyem Kotoku Royals.

"We are pleased to announce the signing of versatile Cameroonian defender, ๐Š๐จ๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ๐š๐จ ๐ƒ๐š๐ง๐ž ๐ƒ๐ฃ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐š๐ง ๐“๐ก๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ฌ ๐๐ž๐ฅ๐žฬ€ on a free transfer for a period of three years."

The club announced the capture of the towering defender on Saturday and was set to be a part of their trip to Turky before it was put on ice.

Pele Koualo Dane became a household during his time at Dragon of Yaounde.

Dane will be making his professional debut outside Cameroon in the Ghana Premier League in the upcoming season