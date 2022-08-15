6 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has confirmed the signing of Cameroonian Centre back Thomas Pele Koualao Dane Djomian.

He joins the club on a three-year deal and was heavily linked with a move to newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Akyem Kotoku Royals.

"We are pleased to announce the signing of versatile Cameroonian defender, 𝐊𝐨𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐨 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐣𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐏𝐞𝐥𝐞̀ on a free transfer for a period of three years."

The club announced the capture of the towering defender on Saturday and was set to be a part of their trip to Turky before it was put on ice.

Pele Koualo Dane became a household during his time at Dragon of Yaounde.

Dane will be making his professional debut outside Cameroon in the Ghana Premier League in the upcoming season