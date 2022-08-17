1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko has officially announced the signing of Ivorian midfielder Serge Eric Zeze.

The 22year old box-to-box midfielder joins the club on a three-year deal after completing a move to the club as a free agent.

Asante Kotoko has lost a lot of players in their midfielder and is no news that they have added the former ASEC Mimosas player to their ranks.

Brazilain midfielder Fabio Gama has departed on a free transfer whereas Mudasiru Salifu is also on loan at Moldovan side Sherrif Tiraspol.

"We welcome the arrival of Ivorian skimmer, 𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗚𝗘 𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗖 𝗭𝗘𝗭𝗘..The former Asec Mimosas playmaker joins us for free on a three-year deal. 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 ZEZE " the club announced.

He becomes the sixth acquisition done by the club this transfer window joining the likes of Steven Mukwala, Mousa Pouaty, Frederick Asare among others.