1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko has officially announced the signing of Ivorian midfielder Serge Eric Zeze.

The 22year old box-to-box midfielder joins the club on a three-year deal after completing a move to the club as a free agent.

Asante Kotoko has lost a lot of players in their midfielder and is no news that they have added the former ASEC Mimosas player to their ranks.

Brazilain midfielder Fabio Gama has departed on a free transfer whereas Mudasiru Salifu is also on loan at Moldovan side Sherrif Tiraspol.

"We welcome the arrival of Ivorian skimmer, π—¦π—˜π—₯π—šπ—˜ π—˜π—₯π—œπ—– π—­π—˜π—­π—˜..The former Asec Mimosas playmaker joins us for free on a three-year deal. π—ͺπ—˜π—Ÿπ—–π—’π— π—˜ ZEZE " the club announced.

He becomes the sixth acquisition done by the club this transfer window joining the likes of Steven Mukwala, Mousa Pouaty, Frederick Asare among others.