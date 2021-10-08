1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have announced the re- signing of striker Ibrahim Osman from Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The 22 year old striker joins King Faisal on a season long loan deal from Asante Kotoko after the player failed to nail down a place last season in what was an injury plagued campaign.

"We are delighted to announce we have reached agreement with @AsanteKotoko_SC for the loan signing of forward Ibrahim Osman," the club posted on their Twitter handle.

"A player of Ibrahim's quality & experience will be a massive boost to the team in the 2021/2022 season."

As part of the loan agreement the striker cannot face his parent club when the two sides meet next season in the Ghana Premier League or any competition.

The 22 year old striker had a goal laden season with then struggling club in the 2019/2020 season before the league was truncated scoring eight goals in 14 appearances for his on loan club King Faisal.

He returned to Kotoko last season and struggled to with injuries hampering him despite a good start but scored two goals in nine appearances last season.

Osman Ibrahim was signed by former Kotoko coach Paa Kwasi Fabin in 2018 but struggled to make any impact before he was loaned out to Liberty Professionals where he was unsuccessful.

