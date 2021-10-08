1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie has joined Ghana Premier League side King Faisal ahead of the new season.

He joins Kotoko's neighbour's on a season long loan deal after failing to impress at Kotoko.

"We are delighted to announce that we have reached an agreement with @AsanteKotoko_SC for the loan signing of midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie! The hard-working midfielder will be with us until the end of the season" King Faisal FC tweeted.

Sarkodie struggled to settle in at Kumasi Asante Kotoko since joining from lower tier side Nkoranza Warriors despite the hype surrounding him before joining the reds.

The 25-year-old made 13 appearances for The Porcupine Warriors in the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko beat off stiff competition from several clubs before signing the defensive midfielder some two seasons ago but has been a pale shadow of himself at the reds.

