1 hour ago

Versatile Ghanaian player Kwadwo Asamoah has joined Italian Serie A side Cagliari after passing his medicals and agreeing personal terms.

He joins Cagliari on a deal till the end of the season as a free agent after leaving Inter Milan in the summer.

The 33 year old has spent all his European career in Italy having played for the likes of Udinese, Juventus and Inter Milan.

Asamoah will reunite with his former Nerazzurri teammates Diego Godin and Radja Nainggolan.

He will also team up with Ghanaian compatriot Alfred Duncam who joined the Sardinian outfit in January from Sassuolo.

In six seasons with Juventus, he these trophies that is six league titles, four Italian Cup and three Italian Super Cup trophies.

Asamoah has been capped 71 times by Ghana scoring 4 goals and has participated in four editions of the African Cup (2010, 2012, 2013 and 2019, with a second and two third places) and two of the World Cup (2010, 2014).