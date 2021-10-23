1 hour ago

Ambitious Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities have now announced the signing of Inter Allies striker Nafiu Sulemana.

Your authoritative Ghanaguardian.com, brought you news of his signing about a month ago but now his new club have now made the signing official.

Legon Cities struggled enormously last season and only escapade relegation at the last hour after defeating Techiman Eleven Wonders 3-2 in their last match.

Despite all the purchases, things have not worked out for the club but it appears they are keen to rewrite the wrongs of last season.

The Inter Allis striker despite his team's relegation scored eight goals in 26 appearances for the team although it was not enough to save them from relegation.

Legon Cities are well stocked in the attacking department as they already have Asamoah Gyan and Hans Kwoffie in their fold and the new capture will be competing with them for a place in the team.

The club is expected to make an official announcement in the coming days as they bid to reshape the squad for the coming season which begins on 29th October.