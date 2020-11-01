7 hours ago

Legon Cities have announced the signing of legendary Ghana striker Aamoah Gyan as a free agent.

The moneybags beat off fierce competition from Kumasi Asante Kotoko to secure the signing of the former Sunderland star after the deal was concluded on Friday night.

The former Sunderland, Rennes striker has been without a club since leaving Indian Super League side NorthEast United last year.

He has reportedly signed a one year contract with Legon Cities that will fetch him more than $1 million.

Asamoah Gyan would want to finish a career that has given him so much with the last roll of the dice on home soil but wants a club that can match his ambition financially and on the pitch.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko a club he has professed love for times without number according reports in the local media were put off his signature after he demanded a mammoth GH 400,0000.

No figure has been made available with Legon Cities but according local reports, the filthy rich club who want to take the league by storm are willing to pay the former Black Stars striker about $150,000 to play for the royals.

Gyan will add further allure and appeal to the well branded and neatly packaged Legon Cities Football club commercial wise and add goals.

The 34 year old is the highest goal scoring African at the FIFA World Cup with seven goals and all time leading goal scorer for Ghana.

