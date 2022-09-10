4 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak striker Kofi Kordzi has joined Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities ahead of their first game of the season.

Kordzi departed Hearts of Oak as a free agent after his contract with the club was mutually terminated.

The 27-year-old striker was recently released among some five other players as they are deemed surplus to requirements.

Kofi Kordzi has had two stints with Accra Hearts of Oak but says that he will never play for the rainbow side if even they give him billions of dollars.

He scored eight goals across all competitions for the phobians last season but he fell out with the coach and was let go by the club.

The bulky striker helped the capital-based club win the MTN FA Cup and also placed sixth in the Ghana Premier League last season.

The 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League season commenced on 10th September 2022.