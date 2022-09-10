1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC has announced the appointment of David Duncan as their new coach ahead of the new season as reported by Ghanaguardian.com on Thursday.

The Tarkwa-based side has appointed the former assistant Black Stars coach as their new trainer ahead of the new season which started on Saturday 10th September.

"Medeama SC is delighted to announce the appointment of David Duncan as first team head coach until August 2023, with an option to extend for a further year."

David Duncan has been without a club since departing his role as Assistant Black Stars coach to C.K Akonnor in 2021.

He has signed a one-year contract with an option for another year with the Tarkwa- based side in his first job in the domestic league since leaving Asante Kotoko some years ago.

After the sacking of Ignatius Osei Fosu after just four games last season, Medeama appointed assistant coach Umar Abdul Rabi as the interim coach for the season.

Duncan who is in Tarkwa training with the team will be officially announced by the Mauve and yellows very soon as he will be assisted by Umar Abdul Rabbi.

He comes with bags of experience as he has coached both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, Ashgold, Hasaacas, Great Olympics and South African side Free State Stars.

Medeama SC will begin their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League with an away tie against Legon Cities in Accra on Sunday.