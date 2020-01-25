1 hour ago

Italian Serie B side Trapani Fc have announced the capture of Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer from Salernitana.

Trapani have signed Moses Odjer from Salernitana where he was on the periphery of the first team and was never given a look in despite making 11 appearances it was for a total time of just 398 minutes all season.

The Ghanaian defensive midfielder was deemed surplus to requirement at Salernitana and has been moved on.

Moses Odjer is a new player for Trapani, the midfielder signed his contract with his new side on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian boasts a decent amount of experience in Serie B. The central midfielder also played for Catania back in 2015 before moving to Salernitana.

In the summer he was chased by a host of teams in the Italian Serie B but he now has a new home is Sicily.



