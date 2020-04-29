26 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak have officially announced the return of former defender Nuru Sulley to the club.

The Phobians, via a social media statement on Wednesday, confirmed the acquisition of the experienced centre-back ahead of the second round of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.

"Hearts of Oak is pleased to announce the signing of central defender, Nuru Sulley," the club's official statement read.

The 27-year-old has joined the Capital-based outfit on two-year deal after passing a mandatory medical test.

"The Ghanaian international has signed a two-year contract as he makes a return to the club", the statement added.

Sulley becomes the sixth signing of the Rainbow club after acquiring the signature of Isaac Mensah, Danjuma Kuti, Abednego Tetteh, Eric Dizan and Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali.