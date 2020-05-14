26 minutes ago

Veteran Ghanaian goalkeeper, Philemon McCarthy has rejoined Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.

The former Black Stars shot-stopper completed his return to the Dawu based side on Thursday after signing a three-year deal with the club.

"Dreams Football Club is glad to confirm to its fans the return of experienced goalkeeper Philemon McCarthy who just signed a 3 year contract keeping him at the club until 2023", a club statement read.



The legendary goalkeeper’s comeback is considered as a homecoming signing since this becomes the second time he is rejoining the club following his earlier return in 2018.

Speaking to Dreams Media in his first interview he said “I have an unfinished business and I’m here to continue from where I left off, I believe I am not done with what I started so it’s time to finish it.

McCarthy returned to Dreams during the 2017/18 season after having had a short stint with Israeli club Afula FC and is famously remembered by the StillBelieve fans for his historic strike against New Edubiase FC at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu during the 2016 Ghana Premier League season.