Austrian Champions Red Bull Salzburg have announced the signing of two young Ghanaian players from West Africa Football Academy (WAFA).

They are Forson Amankwaah and Daniel Owusu who landed in the European country some weeks ago to begin their European adventure and have both signed contracts until 2025.

WAFA are known for their penchant for identifying, training and selling some of the brightest players on the local scene.

Amankwaah who is a midfielder went on trials with the Austrian side last February and his performance drew admiration from the technical staff of the club.

He was an integral member of the WAFA squad in the Ghana Premier League playing in their 4-3 triumph over King Faisal where he was adjudged man of the match.

His compatriot, Owusu is a striker and was on target in WAFA 1-1 drawn game against Ebusua Dwarfs.

Forson Amankwah will head to Red Bull Salzburg's feeder club FC Lifering while Daniel Owusu will also move to SV Horn on loan.

WAFA have in recent past sold Samuel Tetteh, Gideon Mensah, Majeed Ashimeru to Red Bull Salzburg.