1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak, one of the prominent clubs in the Ghana Premier League, has officially announced the appointment 0f Dutch trainer Rene Hiddink as their new Technical Director.

Hiddink is expected to arrive in Ghana over the weekend to formally assume his role as the club's technical chief.

He was named by the club in a release that details their newly formed technical team in what the club termed as the first batch.

The specific details of the contract and the exact nature of his job responsibilities are yet to be disclosed, but it has been reported that Hiddink.

Having had a successful career as a football player himself, Rene Hiddink later ventured into coaching and served as the assistant coach of the Maldives national team.

His coaching experience also spans various countries, including the Netherlands, Rwanda, Madagascar, and the Maldives.

Accra Hearts of Oak is actively working to assemble its technical team ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The club has already parted ways with assistant coach David Ocloo, who took on the role of caretaker coach after the departure of Slavko Matic.

In addition to Rene Hiddink's expected appointment as Technical Director, Hearts have appointed Jerry Adjei Asare as the club's goalkeeper's coach.

Former Ghana U-17 star Sebastien Barnes will now also serve as the club's head of scouting with Carlos Klu the new welfare officer.

Hearts have also appointed former Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe as the new head coach for their female team Oaks FC.

After a disappointing performance last season, finishing 12th in the Ghana Premier League, Hearts of Oak is keen on rebuilding the team and making significant improvements to compete at the highest level in the upcoming campaign.

The appointment of Rene Hiddink and the potential addition of Fatau Dauda signal the club's determination to revitalize its footballing fortunes.