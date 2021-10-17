9 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders have appointed Yaw Acheampong as their new trainer ahead of the start of the 2021/2022 season.

The former Elmina Sharks gaffer has agreed to replace Ignatius Osei Fosu who has moved to ambitious Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC.

Ignatius Osei Fosu left his post after guiding the club to escape relegation last season despite a turbulent reign where fans of the club turned on him.

Yaw Acheampong himself did not have it rosy last season as he hard a difficult time at Elmina Sharks before leaving for Medeama where he formed a partnership with Yaw Preko as his assistant coach but they failed miserably before they were relieved of their post.

The former Black Stars player would want to repeat the good works he did at Elmina Sharks before leaving last season at his new side.