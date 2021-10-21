47 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders have acquired the service of goalkeeper Razak Issah ahead of the 2021/22 season.

He joins the Techiman side on a season long loan deal from Ebvusua Dwarfs who suffered relegation on the last day of the season last campaign.

Techiman Eleven Wonders have been very busy in the transfer market as they seek to bolster their ranks and give a good account than the relegation scrap last season.

He is the ninth acquisition made by the club so far this season and will be a direct replacement for John Moosie who has sealed a move to Medeama SC.

Razak Issah gained prominence last season when he scored directly from a free kick in their match against Elmina Sharks to earn a draw for his team.

The 28 year old who started well had a rocky end to the season as he was sidelined due to his poor form and constant mistakes.

He made 35 appearances for Ebusua Dwarfs last season and would want to relaunch his once promising career.