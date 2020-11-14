2 hours ago

Tunisian side Union Sportive Monastir have officially unveiled new signing Shafiu Mumuni who they signed recently on a free transfer.

They beat off stiff competition from Kotoko so many other clubs before snapping up their top transfer target.

The Kumasi based club had been chasing the former Ashgold captain the whole transfer window but were unable to agree a deal with the player.

Shafiu Mumuni earlier in the year missed out on the chance to play for Romanian side CFR Cluj after undergoing trials with the team.

The Tunisian side swooped in for the Ghanaian forward with a mammoth contract with the player signing a two year deal.

The Ghanaian is the sixth signing by the Tunisian outfit after the acquisitions of Amer El Amrani, Youssef Al-Abdali, Roger Aholo, Khalifah and Al-Hadi Khalifah.

He was integral for the Black Stars B at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations played in Senegal where Ghana finished as runner up and won the goal king with four goals.