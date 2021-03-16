18 minutes ago

USM Algiers have finally confirmed the transfer of Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku on a four and half year contract.

The porcupine warriors are reported to have received a transfer fee of US$ 500,000.

A statement on the club's Twitter handle read: ''The management of the USMA informs its dear supporters that an agreement has been reached with Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko SC for the final transfer of striker Kwame Opoku who will sign up for four and a half years.''

The Algerian side will grant the prolific striker the permission to be with the Black Stars team for the upcoming 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier games against South Africa and Sao Tome before flying to Algeria should he make Akonnor’s final squad which will be announced later this week.

The player will reportedly be paid €15,000, will also be given a brand new Benz C3 Class vehicle when he arrives in Algeria plus other incentives, reports indicate.

Opoku, joined Kotoko from Division One side Nkoranza Warriors, and has been phenomenal for Asante Kotoko in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, netting seven goals in 16 matches.