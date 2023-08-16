15 hours ago

Aduana Stars, a former Ghana Premier League champion, has announced the appointment of former Ghanaian football star Yaw Acheampong as their new coach ahead of the upcoming season.

The announcement was made via the club's official Twitter account, welcoming Yaw Acheampong to the team with the message: "It's Official… Welcome to Aduana, Yaw Acheampong!"

Aduana Stars decided to part ways with their previous coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin, after he was unable to guide the team to victory in the Ghana Premier League title race last season. Despite leading the league table for a significant portion of the season, the team was unable to secure the championship under Fabin's leadership.

Yaw Acheampong brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously managed other clubs in the Ghana Premier League including AshGold, Elmina Sharks, Techiman Eleven Wonders, and Medeama, among others. He was most recently unattached after leaving Techiman Eleven Wonders in October 2021.

Aduana Stars, an ambitious club supported by Dormaa's chief, Nana Agyemang Badu II, will be looking to achieve success under the guidance of their new coach, Yaw Acheampong, in the upcoming season.