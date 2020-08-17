4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Ackah has completed a move to Turkish side Kayserispor from Portuguese side Boavista in the current transfer window.

The 21 year old midfielder has signed a three year contract with the Turkish side after passing his mandatory medical exams.

Kayserispor are preparing for life in the second tier of Turkish football after placing 17th in the 2019/2020 Turkish Super Lig season.

They are expected to lose some key players with Bernard Mensah on his way to Besiktas with several other players set to follow.

Yaw Ackah is believed to have cost the Turkish side 900,000 Euros as he moved from Boavista to Kayserispor.

He made 24 appearances for Boavista in the 2019/2020 season without scoring or providing an assist.

The former Bechem United midfielder will be presented at a ceremony later this week by his new club.