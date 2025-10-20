2 hours ago

Students in Ofoaase Ayirebi who have benefited from the Oppong Nkrumah Education and Skills Development Fund have promised to make their member of parliament proud as well as the entire community.

Students who are already in medical school, nursing, and teacher training colleges made the promise after receiving their cheques from the MP to pay their schools. A total of 1.3 billion [old cedis] was given to 22 students.

This initiative by the Ofoase Ayirebi MP aims to help the less privileged in his constituency access the best education without worrying about financial constraints.

Constituency Chairman, Mr Kwaku Obeng, who spoke on behalf of the MP, admonished the beneficiaries to use the money for its intended purpose so they can return to help their communities and the Akyimansa District.

The students who were excited about the opportunity given to them thanked the MP for the initiative and promised to continue doing their best in school.