Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was the only candidate to have picked forms in the constituency

All 450 Delegates across 25 electoral areas in the Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency of the NPP, have on Saturday 20th June 2020 acclaimed incumbent MP and Minister for Information Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah as candidate for the 2020 elections.

The early morning acclamation comes weeks after nominations closed in the constituency and saw the first-term MP as the only candidate to have picked forms in the constituency.

The NPP is holding primaries in constituencies with sitting MPs for the party today, Saturday 20th June 2020.

Constituency chairman Emmanuel Obeng told newsmen that the constituency is most pleased with the hard work of the MP.

“His humility and willingness to help has earned him a place in our hearts. For a young man to rise so fast to becoming Minister, he has brought honour to our constituency” he said.

Mr Nkrumah thanked the delegates and promised to keep working hard for the NPP in the constituency.