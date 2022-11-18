1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party, NPP, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North Constituency cited an amended law in seeking clarification on matters related to the Petroleum Management Act.

Patrick Yaw Boamah, a lawyer and member of the ad hoc committee probing a vote of censure brought against the embattled Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was questioning a witness from the Public Interest and Accountability Committee, PIAC, Nasir Alfa Mohammed.

When the MP took his turn on November 17 to ask a series of questions, he sought to round up by seeking the witness’ understanding of a section of a relevant law but the guest drew the attention of the committee to the fact that the said law was non-existent.

Portions of the interaction were as follows:

MP Boamah: I will just ask a last question, on his understanding of Section 7 (2) of Act 815 (of the Petroleum Management Act)

Witness: Mr. Chairman, respectfully Mr. Chairman, as it stands now, there is no Section 7 (2) of the Act, because Section 7 was amended in 2015, Mr Chair and there is only one provision under Section 7.

Later, the co-chairmen – KT Hammond and Dominic Ayine – as well as other members of the eight-member committee confirmed that indeed the said law had been amended and could not be relied upon to make a query.

GNA summary of Day Two of sitting:

At the hearing, PIAC reaffirmed its 2021 report that $100 million of petroleum lifting revenue was not paid into the Petroleum Revenue Holding Account.

Mr Nasir Alfa Mohammed, Vice Chairman of PIAC, reiterated that in line with the Petroleum Revenue Act, all petroleum revenues must be paid into the Petroleum Holding Account.

PIAC was at the Committee’s sitting to respond to Ground Three of the Minority Caucus’ Motion, which alleged illegal payment of oil revenues into offshore accounts in violation of Article 176 of the 1992 Constitution.

GNPC is the state agency responsible for the exploration, licensing, and distribution of petroleum-related activities in Ghana, while PIAC is an independent statutory body mandated to promote transparency and accountability in the management of petroleum revenue in Ghana.

Source: Ghanaweb