1 hour ago

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, must be celebrated for

managing a sound economy over the years.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister for Information, has called on critics of Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Finance, to credit him with Ghana’s recent economic recovery and growth rather than attack him.

According to the MP for Ofoase Ayirebi, Ofori-Atta’s ingenuity and excellence fuelled the Akufo-Addo administration’s ability to mobilise resources for recovery and growth of the Ghanaian economy.

Speaking to the press at the Nation Building Updates series, Nkrumah said the billions of inherited debts paid, new resources injected into the agricultural sector and industry, resources mobilised to keep the lights on and funding of

key agship programmes bear testimony that Ofori-Atta has done exceedingly well in delivering on his mandate.

“It is not surprising that some persons who maybe are displeased with OforiAtta’s steady rise and the consequences of some of the economic reforms will take advantage of the Special Prosecutor’s comments on the Agyapa transaction and twist it in an effort to denigrate Ofori-Atta. But the Ken I know will remain focused and deliver even more, ” he said.

The minister was speaking in reaction to comments passed by the agbearer of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, calling for Ofori-Atta to be sacked.

“If all Finance Ministers before him had worked with such diligence, humility and forthrightness, Ghana would be 10 times better off by today. But in Ghana when you work hard and do so selessly, it still will not protect you from

unwarranted attacks.

‘Celebrate Ofori-Atta’

“It is uncontested that President Akufo-Addo has been exceptional in delivery on his promises and cleaning the mess he inherited. One key person who has assisted him to do that is Ken Ofori-Atta. His prudence, resource mobilising

abilities and service have been instrumental in this. Celebrate him, don’t do the usual Ghanaian pull him down,” he added.

Ofori-Atta has been a subject of criticism following a corruption risk assessment by the Ofce of the Special Prosecutor on the Agyapa Royalties transaction.

However, Nkrumah was quick to defend his colleague, noting that the transaction went through all available layers of scrutiny and is a good deal in the interest of Ghanaians. He mentioned that the president’s directive for the scrutiny of the deal to be commenced afresh by parliament is welcome and would help bolster condence in the transaction in the future.

Asaase Radio