5 hours ago

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has said the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has destroyed Ghana's economy.

He said the current Government is leaving behind huge debts for the people to pay.

“The Finance Minister has destroyed the economy with the assistance of Dr Bawumia,” he told TV3's Alfred Ocansey while reacting to the budget presentation on Wednesday November 15.

Prior to the interview with TV3, Dr Ato Forson had said “the government will be leaving behind a bankrupt economy. The government will be leaving the country in an ‘ahokyere' state.”

During the budget presentation Mr Ken Ofori-Atta told Parliament among other things that Ghana's economy under the Akufo-Addo administration is valued at over One Trillion Cedis.

This, he said, was against the GHc219.5billion that was inherited from the Mahama administration in 2016

The Finance Minister said “The 2024 budget is even more significant because we cross the one trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP) mark for the first time in our economic history.

“Let me repeat, Ghana's economy, under President Akufo-Addo, in 2024 final year in office is projected to be valued at over One Trillion Cedis in 2025 from the GHS219.5 billion we inherited in 2016.”

Mr Ofori-Atta further said that the government is now focused on maintaining the growth that the economy is witnessing currently.

He said the government is determined to ensure the stability of the local currency and disinflation over the medium term.

“Our task now is to maintain stability and keep on growing. we are determined to remain on a course of increased growth, currency stability and disinflation over the medium term.

“I am confident that this victory budget will ensure that we boldly walk on a sustainable path toward creating decent jobs and wealth for our people,” the Finance Minister said during the 2024 budget statement presentation on Wednesday, November 15.

He said the government had turned the corner relative to the economic challenges when it successfully completed the first review of the 3-year 3 billion International Monetary Fund External Credit Facility (IMF-ECF) programme.

“We turned the corner when we completed the IMF first review,” he told Parliament while presenting the 2024 budget statement on Wednesday, November 15.

He further assured that the government is poised to “maintain stability and keep growing. and ensure increased growth, currency stability”

“We turned the corner when inflation started declining from 54 1 in December to 35.2 in October 2023, he added.

“The recovery is indeed real and is here to stay,” he further assured.

Mr Ofori-Atta further stated that the prompt deployment of strong fiscal and monetary policy measures since the last year as well as in the first half of 2023 largely accounts for the continued economic recovery that is being experienced.

“So far, growth in 2023 has been more resilient than expected, inflation has declined in line with the fundamentals, the fiscal and external balances have improved, and the exchange rate has stabilised,” he said.