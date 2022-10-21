4 hours ago

Prophet Kofi Oduro, General Overseer, Alabaster International Ministry, cannot comprehend why Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister who has failed miserably will still be keeping his job.

According to him, if Ghana was his private company, he would have fired the under-fire minister and hired a different person who will deliver results.

In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, Prophet Oduro noted that the current government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not like to hear the truth but as a man of God, he has to tell the President and his ministers the truth.

"Wrong is wrong. When you are wrong, I need to look into your eyes and tell you that you are wrong. It doesn’t matter [who you are]; that is what is killing this nation and it is killing churches...

"This is the time, Your Excellency to make changes and that changes must be to the honour and glory of God…our finance minister, even though he is a Christian, has failed miserably and I am telling Your Excellency with all due respect, this is the time to make drastic changes. We cannot sit here when $1.00 is equal to GHC12.00," Prophet Kofi Oduro said.

"You can do whatever you like; I came with a fresh grace to tell you something. Look! What I have observed is that the current government hates being told the truth but I am telling, ‘you will take it’. If Ghana is my private company and somebody is not delivering; I fire them; I replace them; I hire somebody else and then we are working…why can’t a nation do that?" he quizzed.

The Cedi has recently been classified by Bloomberg as the worst-performing currency against the US Dollar.

Currently, the Cedi is trading at around GH₵13 – GH₵14 to a dollar at some forex bureaus. The depreciation rate is a contributory factor for the ongoing shop closures ordered by the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA).

According to the group, the fast depreciation of the Cedi is eroding their profits and also increasing the cost of doing business.

Source: Ghanaweb