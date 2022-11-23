2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh, has urged the general public not to doubt the resolve of the majority caucus to get Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta removed from office.

According to him, the entire caucus has now decided that the minister will be removed after he has completed the initial stage of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), presented the 2023 budget, and seen to the completion of the appropriation bill for the budget as the president has requested.

Speaking on Good Morning Ghana, monitored by GhanaWeb, Sylvester Tetteh added that Ofori-Atta, by his public pronouncements, has shown that he is not willing to step down, but the caucus will ensure that he is removed after he completes these three things.

“So, people should not be so much worried about the position and integrity of the majority caucus calling for Ken Ofori-Atta (to be sacked). Of course, there are two players in this, the president asking him to leave or he, himself, voluntarily resigning.

“His public posturing and everything suggests that he will not resign. He has clearly indicated he won’t go anywhere. He has not even heard the cry of the majority Members of Parliament, to say the least.

"I'm a Member of Parliament here today, and we don't even have a budget brief to make an input. So, I’m going to sit in the chamber and open the budget for the first time,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has expressed disappointment over the decision of the majority not to support the minority in the impeachment of the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, even though the majority failed to support them, the minority will not abandon the censorship motion.

Speaking to the media in parliament, he said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also indicated that Akufo-Addo does not respect public opinion.

“…President Akufo-Addo will go down in history under the fourth republic as the president who most disrespected public opinion because as far as we are concerned public opinion is not supportive and favourable to the continuous stay in office of Ken Ofori-Atta. We feel led down and we feel betrayed by the majority caucus who have shown no wits in supporting us with our impeachment process within the letter and spirit of Article 82 of the 1992 constitution we are not abandoning our censorship motion," he said.

Watch the interview below: