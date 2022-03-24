1 hour ago

South Dayi Member of Parliament, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has stated that the March 24, 2022 press briefing by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will be a talk shop and nothing more.

Ofori-Atta is expected at a Press Conference scheduled for the Ministry of Information to announce key government interventions aimed at dealing with current economic challenges the country is facing.

Cabinet last week held its quarterly retreat at the Peduase Lodge with the Presidency stating that issues to do with the economy dominated deliberations.

Speaking on his expectations from the Finance Minister’s expected announcements, Dafeamekpor said he was certain that there was nothing innovative going to come out of the briefing.

“Except to come and talk shop. That is all. Because it is also interesting that a government that wants to consult before they come to certain innovative economic policy decisions … will go and take the decision and descend from their high mountain of Peduase and come to the coastal level at Accra and tell us they are now willing to come and consult.

“If they come and consult the critical stakeholders and the stakeholders are in disagreement, haven’t you placed the cart before the horse? The same approach they deployed in pursuing the E-Levy that has become an albatross around their neck, is the same approach they are using. So, this government is not learning,” the lawmaker said in an interview with Joy News.

According to him, the government ought to have acknowledged the economic crisis early this year and started broad-based consultation on ways to salvage the economy and ease the burden imposed on Ghanaians.

He accused the government of using a top–bottom approach to consultations on key issues, which approach he said had long been discredited.

Source: Ghanaweb