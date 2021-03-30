2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has slammed the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, for the economic mess he has created in Ghana.

He said that what annoys him the most is that, as Ofori-Atta destroys Ghana’s economy and brings hardship on Ghanaians, he keeps quoting the Bible.

The MP, who was reacting to a statement made by Ofori-Atta on the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) in Parliament on Thursday, said that the government was not taking the current mess they have created seriously.

“Mr. Speaker, we are not angry enough. This cannot happen to anybody. And yet you're wasting our money, taking our money, and you are here reading this boring statement to us.

“Mr. Speaker, this is not a joke, and you are even quoting the Bible; which of the Bibles are you quoting? Quoting the bible and taking our money and making us poor. Denying the poor pensioners money, and you are still quoting the Bible.

“It is the reason some of us don’t go to church because, in the end, this is what we get,” he said.

Ofori-Atta, before addressing Parliament on the DDEP, quoted a scripture from the Book of Psalms in the Bible, urging Ghanaians to rejoice despite the current hardships.

Source: Ghanaweb