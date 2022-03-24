4 hours ago

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will today, Thursday, address Ghanaians on decisions taken by the government to address recent economic challenges facing the country.

Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to give details of decisions taken at the three-day Cabinet retreat at Peduase over the weekend.

President Akufo-Addo wants Ghanaians to brace themselves for the announcements by the Finance Minister.

Cabinet over the weekend met at Peduase to consider a myriad of issues confronting the country, including the rising cost of fuel and general inflation in the country, and brainstorm on how to arrest the situation.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said President Akufo-Addo has already approved a number of ‘far-reaching measures’ to address the challenges such as the depreciation of the Cedi, high public expenditure, inflation and fuel price hikes.citifmonline.com