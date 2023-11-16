1 hour ago

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday received a rousing welcome at the Ministry following his presentation of the 2024 budget in Parliament.

The staff lined at the premises of the Ministry, hoisting Ghana flags amidst singing and clapping.

To appreciate the gesture of the staff, Mr Ofori-Atta beamed with smiles as he stepped out of his car.

The 2024 budget was themed Nkunim to wit, victory.

It outlined the government’s interventions for social protection, job creation and tax relief measures.

Though the Majority caucus in Parliament has expressed satisfaction with it, the Minority has said it is empty and will only worsen the plight of Ghanaians.

In a viral video, the staff who appeared to be happy with the presentation sung several local gospel songs, while jubilating on the premises of the Ministry.

Play video below: