The vetting of Minister-designate for the Finance Ministry, Ken Ofori-Atta has been rescheduled to March 8, 2021.

This follows Ofori-Atta’s request for a postponement of his planned ministerial vetting which was scheduled for February 18, 2021.

Ofori-Atta had to travel to the US to seek further medical care, following complications after recovering from COVID-19.

The Finance Ministry had explained that the Minister-designate had to travel because the treatment facilities for his complications were not available in Ghana.

Ofori-Atta is expected to be questioned on Ghana’s increasing debt stock, the controversial state of the Agyapa royalties deal among other issues pertaining to the Finance Ministry during his vetting.’

Meanwhile, the vetting of some Ministers-designate, scheduled for today, February 22, 2021, has been postponed to tomorrow – February 23, 2021.

The Ministers-Designate for Sanitation Resources, Public Enterprises and Transport, Cecilia Dapaah, Joseph Cudjoe and Kwaku Ofori Asiamah respectively are all expected to take their turns at tomorrow’s vetting.

Source: citifmonline