3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Oforikrom in the Ashanti region, Dr Emmanuel Kwabena Marfo has donated mathematical sets worth of GHc 20,000 to Basic Education Certificate Examination [BECE] candidates in his constituency.

The mathematical sets of 4,500 pieces were donated to 3,583 Junior High School final year students on Thursday.

The equipment will assist the BECE candidates as they come face to face with their final exams next week.

Mr Abraham Kwame Antwi, Oforikrom Municipal Chief Executive [MCE], presented the learning equipment to the candidates on behalf of the legislator.

Speaking to the media after the presentation, the MCE said the kind gesture is being made to let the candidates realize the MP’s support for them.

He added the endowment will boost the students’ morale ahead of their exams starting Monday.

The MCE declared that, although the Oforikrom Municipal Assembly has not made provisions to reward the best students, however, authorities look forward to establishing a scheme to assist the learners.

Mrs Dorothy Opare Baidoo, the Oforikrom Educational Director who received the equipment on behalf of the students expressed much gratitude to the MP for the endowments.

She said the students are well prepared ahead of their BECE and very confident that, the learning equipment will assist them to write and pass the examination.

The Director declared however that, the Oforikrom Municipal Assembly was 37th in the BECE results rankings last year, 2020 but this time the assembly is anticipating between 1 and 10 positions.

“The students are well prepared. We’ve done several workshops and for that matter capacity building for them so I think this year the results will be far better than last year.”

“Our target is to be in the first ten, last year we attained 37 positions out of 43 but this year we expect to be in the first ten. If any of our candidates fails then it means he or she didn’t learn.” The statement of Mrs Dorothy Opare Baidoo.

She however entreated guardians to provide the necessary materials to their wards ahead of their final exams.