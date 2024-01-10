2 hours ago

Nana Gyamfi Adwabour, an aspiring Member of Parliament for Oforikrom Constituency in the Ashanti region who is also the Executive Director for CENDLOS, is set to revolutionize the landscape of the Oforikrom Constituency through his well-crafted 5-step plan.

Nana Gyamfi Adwabour brings a wealth of experience in transforming organizations and reshaping the narrative around digital education at the pre-tertiary level.

As a visionary leader, Nana Gyamfi Adwabour has successfully implemented strategies to democratize education through technology, ensuring accessibility not only in STEM fields but across diverse educational domains.

Now, he sets his sights on the Oforikrom Constituency, where he envisions a transformation into a bustling hub of commerce and education.

Nana Gyamfi Adwabour’s 5-step plan is meticulously designed to bring about comprehensive development:

1. Advancement of STEM and TVET Education: Recognizing the pivotal role of education in societal progress, Nana Gyamfi Adwabour aims to introduce and enhance STEM and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs. By investing in educational initiatives, he seeks to empower the youth with skills that are essential for the rapidly evolving job market.

2. Launch of the Oforikrom Chamber of Commerce: To stimulate economic growth and protect entrepreneurship, Nana Gyamfi Adwabour proposes the establishment of the Oforikrom Chamber of Commerce. This platform will serve as a catalyst for local businesses by creating an alliance between the constituency and KNUST (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology), providing networking opportunities, resources, and advocacy to ensure the prosperity of the business community within the constituency. Additionally, a digital job center would also be created to provide a platform for local and foreign businesses to see what Oforikrom has to offer, as well as provide constituency members with a platform to easily access jobs or promote their businesses.

3. Introduction of the Oforikrom Comprehensive Welfare Scheme: Addressing the holistic well-being of the constituents, Nana Gyamfi Adwabour envisions the implementation of the Oforikrom Comprehensive Welfare Scheme. This initiative aims to provide social support, healthcare, and other essential services, fostering a community where every resident can thrive and lead a dignified life.

4. Provision of Basic Infrastructure: Understanding the fundamental role of infrastructure in community development, Nana Gyamfi Adwabour’s plan includes the improvement of basic amenities such as roads, water, and other essential services. By investing in infrastructure, he seeks to enhance the overall quality of life for the residents of Oforikrom.

5. Job Creation and Support for Small Businesses: Recognizing the importance of a robust economy, Nana Gyamfi Adwabour’s plan prioritizes job creation in both the private and public sectors. Additionally, he aims to bolster entrepreneurship by providing microloans and support mechanisms for small businesses, fostering economic independence and sustainability within the constituency.

Nana Gyamfi Adwabour’s comprehensive and well-thought-out plan reflects his commitment to elevating the Oforikrom Constituency into a thriving center of commerce and education. With a focus on education, economic growth, community welfare, and infrastructure development, his vision encompasses the diverse needs of the constituents, promising a brighter and more prosperous future for Oforikrom.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng.