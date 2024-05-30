12 minutes ago

Former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, failed to show up in court on May 30, 2024, to open his defense after returning into the country last week,

Ofosu-Ampofo had been absent since November 2023 after undergoing minor surgery on his leg.

When the case was called on Thursday, May 30, his lawyers, led by Tony Lithur, informed the court that Ofosu-Ampofo had developed a swelling in his leg and would not be able to attend.

The former NDC National Chairman is on trial with Anthony Kwaku Boahen, a former Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, for allegedly conspiring to cause harm to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and the Chairman of the Peace Council.

Both have pleaded not guilty to assault on a public officer and are currently on bail.

“You gave us today to open our defense. Unfortunately, the first accused is back, but it appears the long-haul flight has aggravated his leg a bit. Yesterday, when I asked him to come for preparation, he couldn’t come. He said he was having difficulty walking. That is why he is unable to come. I have spoken to him, and his doctors say that because it is just a swell, within a week or two, he could walk with a stick and come to court,” Tony Lithur explained to the judge.

Lithur requested a two-week adjournment, by which time Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo would be fit enough to walk.

Responding to the development, Director of Public Prosecution, Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, confirmed that the defense had submitted a doctor’s report, which they did not oppose.

“This morning, Mr. Lithur showed me the doctor’s report indicating that the first accused person would not be able to walk. I’m agreeable, having seen the doctor’s report, if he could be given the two weeks adjournment as he is praying the court,” she stated.

Presiding judge, Justice Samuel Asiedu, then adjourned the case to June 20 for the first accused, Ofosu-Ampofo, to open his defense.