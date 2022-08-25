2 hours ago

Nigerian midfielder Ogenyi Onazi is confident that the Super Eagles B will overcome the challenge that will be posed by the Black Galaxies of Ghana in the final round of the CHAN qualifiers.

Ghana has failed to play at the last three editions of the CHAN tournament despite reaching the finals in the first few editions.

The tournament will come on early next year in Algeria in what will be the 7th edition of the CHAN tournament which started in 2009 in Ivory Coast.

Ogenyi Onazi who has been capped 51 times by Nigeria has been training with the Nigerian CHAN team in Abuja and is confident that they have the quality to beat Ghana..

“I think the coaches have put together a very strong team that is capable of nicking the ticket at the expense of Ghana. I have seen the players are very fit and good enough to make Nigeria proud. I know Coach Salisu Yusuf is well-informed in the domestic league and has assembled the best players in the league, and I can also see that the other members of the technical crew are positioned to help the Head Coach.”

The former Lazio player featured in the team’s first friendly match against Mahanaim FC which the Eagles came from two goals down to win 3-2.

“It was a very good test for the Eagles. They are preparing for a very big game and I liked the level of the game. We had to fight back to win,” he said about the game.

Onazi is warming up in Abuja for another club outside the country.

“I am actually here to collect my passport to travel and then I heard the team was training here. I like the opportunity to train at this high level and so I grabbed it. It is the best way to stay fit.”

Ghana will play Nigeria in the first leg of the CHAN 2023 qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, 28th August 2022 before the second leg is played in Abuja on 3rd September 2022.