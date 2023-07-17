2 hours ago

Ghanaian gospel minister, Ohemaa Mercy, has explained reasons for honouring her husband at the launch of the 2023 Tehilah Experience, held at the Movenpic Hotel on July 6, 2023.

In an interview with Zionfelix, the gospel singer expressed that she honoured her husband for holding down the event for a period of eight years.

She explained that her husband deserves every bit of acknowledgement and commendation bestowed on him.

“Yes of course. He deserves it. He was the one holding the event continuously for eight good years. Sometimes I didn’t know he maneuvered his way around it until I took up the mantle. He deserves it,” she maintained.

Touching on claims that her ex-husband is back to working with the ‘Tehila Experience’ team, she said,

“Everybody, all the team members we have worked with, were called upon to come with their ideas. He coming to the launch to even surprise me that he is ready for this, is a plus. I appreciate that, so I have to honour him," she added.

How Ohemaa Mercy’s husband was honoured at the Tehilah Experience launch

Earlier in a viral video, Ohemaa Mercy was seen expressing her heartfelt appreciation to her ex-husband, Isaac Twum-Ampofo, for his unwavering support in her Tehillah Experience journey.

Ohemaa Mercy revealed that her ex-husband has continuously offered professional assistance to enhance her work, and she remains forever grateful for his contributions.

Speaking at the launch of the 10th edition of Tehillah Experience, she publicly thanked Mr Twum-Ampofo for his massive support over the years.

"I want to say a big thank you to my ex-husband Ike for his massive support over the years. This wonderful man has been there for me and keeps supporting Tehillah Experience," Ohemaa Mercy expressed her gratitude.

Mr. Twum Ampofo, visibly moved by Ohemaa's remarks, acknowledged her appreciation with a wave and quietly took his seat, showcasing their mutual respect and shared commitment to the success of the Tehillah Experience.

Ohemaa Mercy and her husband’s silent breakup

In June 2020, there were viral reports that Ohemaa Mercy's marriage had collapsed.

The 'Edin Jesus' hitmaker was reported to have packed her belongings from her matrimonial home two days after her annual Tehilla Experience Concert in August 2019.

Afia Schwarzenegger, one of the individuals who confirmed the news, claimed that Ohemaa Mercy’s husband, Mr. Isaac Twum-Ampofo, was alleged to have cheated on her with some of her backup singers.

"Ohemaa Mercy left her marital home in August two days after her Tehilla Concert. If only the information is correct then coming August will be exactly one year she left her home. The man has claimed lordship over the house. The children were also not allowed to see her, until recently," Afia Schwarzenegger said in a video released on her YouTube page.

However, the couple is yet to officially react to the development, although according to sources, they have broken up.

Source: Ghanaweb