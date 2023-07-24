54 minutes ago

Multiple award-winning Gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy has disclosed that during the period when actress cum television host, Nana Ama Mcbrown was seeking a child, she was among those that prayed with her.

Ohemaa Mercy said that she is the type that believes in prayer and after she met the actress some five years ago, she suggested they prayed towards achieving such a goal.

She added that because she believed in prayers, she asked Nana Ama Mcbrown to do the same. Also, the gospel singer said aside from the prayers, she also gave her some directions to follow and, after a few years’ time, God answered the actress’ prayers by giving her a beautiful daughter.

In an interview on Onua FM’s Adwuma Adwuma, hosted by Felicia, said: “I think that about 5 years ago, we met and she started to pray with me. Personally, it is a prayer I believe in and nothing else. “So, I told my sister ‘For this thing unless we involve prayer before it’ll work

“So, in all the hospital processes, she’ll call and we will pray together after which I give her some directions. This went on for some time and by the grace of God, baby Maxin was born. So, when she was coming for Tehilah in 2018, she came to praise God for sustaining this child of hers,” she revealed.

Ohemaa Mercy further stated how prayer works and added that anytime one is going through some challenges in life, the best thing to do is to communicate with God and He will turn one’s situation around.

“I believe with prayer, for even something that has taken long to come, God can make it happen. For things that you have tried but are not working, when you go before God yourself and communicate with him, God can make it work,” she stated.

Watch the video below