1 hour ago

Ohemaa Mercy’s Ministries & Outreach, on Tuesday launched the 2021 edition of the award-winning gospel muscian’s Tehillah Experience concert at the Airport West Hotel in Accra.

The Tehillah Experience is one of the biggest spirit-filled gospel concerts on Ghana’s entertainment calendar.

This year’s event will be the eighth of its kind since its inception in 2013. It will come off at the Calvary Temple of the ICGC off the Spintex road in Accra on August 8, from 4pm.

Themed, “Beyond The Veil,” the concert will feature award-winning and anointing performances from Ohemaa Mercy, Ceccy Twum, Francis Amo, Obaapa Christy, Uncle Ato, MOG Music and a host of others.

According to Ohemaa Mercy, her team is preparing spiritually ahead of the concert. On July 20, there will be a health and prayer session by the teams at Spintex, and among other objectives, assure the public of their preparedness for the gospel concert.

She has encouraged other Christians and non-Christians to join the concert and their lives won’t be the same.

“I am honoured to have some of the giants of gospel music on the bill for 2021 Tehillah Experience. These are some of the manifestations of God’s hand in my life. He took His time to do it beautifully,” she added when speaking to the media at the launch on Tuesday.

Among personalities who attended the launch were actress Martha Ankomah, Gifty Anti, Ceccy Twum and Abeiku Santana among others.