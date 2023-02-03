3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikoi South Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Dakoa Newman, through her " MP's Financial Support to Students" has given financial support to 200 brilliant but needy students in her constituency.

The beneficiary students, most of whom are pursuing undergraduate Degrees, Senior High as well as diploma and certificate courses, were drawn from several communities including churches within the Okaikoi South constituency.

"The financial support given by the MP would go a long way to help me settle my tuition as well as foot other bills," A third year the University of Ghana female beneficiary student by name of Sandra Owusu made the above

pronouncement while thanking the MP for the kind gesture.

She seized the opportunity to express gratitude to the MP for her benevolence and further charged fellow beneficiary students to remain Studios in their quest of making their parents proud.

This is the second time, the MP through her Financial Support programme, supported the needy students in her constituency.

In her speech at a short ceremony held at Kaneshie, the lawmaker disclosed that financial support forms part of her efforts to enhance education in the area.

According to Miss Newman, the aim of the Financial support is to sponsor brilliant but needy students from her constituency who are qualified to Senior High Schools as well as Tertiary Institutions.

Speaking further, the MP mentioned that last year, hundred and Fifty (150) people, mostly students received Financial Support from her outfit and she decided to increase the total beneficiaries to Two-Hundred (200) because those needy students requiring support keep increasing.

"We have plans of tying the financial support to the results of these students so that excellent students would receive double of the financial support they have received today," This move, the lawmaker disclosed, would motivate them (beneficiary students) to take their studies very serious whiles encouraging others to also study hard to be able to benefit from such educational support.

The honourable MP underscored the importance of education and encouraged the beneficiary students to take their studies seriously so that they would be better equipped to transition into the country’s workforce.

Speaking after receiving the funds on behalf of their children, some of the parents of the beneficiary students who could not hide their happiness thanked the MP and pledged to use the monies for the intended purpose.